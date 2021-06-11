Cambodia
World Vision Cambodia: Situation Report for COVID-19 Response #21 - 10 June 2021
Directives and Responses by the Government
- All government and private schools nationally are ordered to be closed. The government is actively tracking and tracing to contain the spread.
- The government announced an intent to expel any foreigners who flee quarantine and fail to cooperate with the Ministry of Health. This response is understood to address the root cause of the current outbreak. Foreign travelers are required to deposit $2,000 for quarantine cost upon arrival.
- More government institutions started to delay their major events and gathering in their respective ministry, and the government refreshes restriction on holding public events and other big gatherings. Failure to comply with the safety measures on COVID-19 put forth by the Ministry of Health will be fined by the local authorities.
- The government also announced an additional number of centres for quarantine and hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Temperature checks for travelers are in place at cross-provincial checkpoints. If cases of COVID-19 significantly, quarantine at home is considered.
- A State of Emergency law was passed in 2020 preparing for movement restrictions and borders with neighboring countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos are restricted. However, the government instructed borders with neighboring countries to remain open for trade.