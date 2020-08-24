World Vision Cambodia: COVID-19 Emergency Response Situation Report #13 - 12 August 2020

Government Directives

Thailand and Laos borders remain closed to Cambodia. The ban on cross-border movement between Cambodia and Vietnam has been lifted.

All public schools remain closed till late November 2020.

Ban on all religious gatherings in the country, effective on 17 March 20

Ban all activities or meetings with more than 50 people (17 March 20)

Airline passengers who are diplomats and officials of international organizations holding Type A and B visas are exempted from paying Covid-19 testing fees, effective on 5 Aug 20.