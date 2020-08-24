Cambodia + 3 more

World Vision Cambodia: COVID-19 Emergency Response Situation Report #12 - 29 July 2020

Government Directives

  • Thailand and Laos borders remain closed to Cambodia. The ban on cross-border movement between Cambodia and Vietnam has been lifted.

  • All public schools remain closed till late November 2020.

  • Ban on all religious gatherings in the country, effective on 17 March 20

  • Ban all activities or meetings with more than 50 people (17 March 20)

  • The Government has decided to charge 3,000$ deposit for all foreign visitors for quarantine and tests.

  • Temporarily suspending flights from Malaysia and Indonesia, effective from 1 August 20.

Government Responses

  • Formed the COVID-19 Steering Committee at the national and sub-national level

  • COVID-19 steering committee pre-identified hotels/guest houses and schools to be 14-day quarantine and treatment service centers

  • Awareness raising campaign is being conducted regularly in each province through social, mainstream media, and smart phone messaging

  • Approved the draft law on the State of Emergency to contain the outbreak

  • To respond to the economic impact of COVID-19 on poor families, the Royal Government of Cambodia decided to strengthen the IDPoor Programme and provide cash transfers.

