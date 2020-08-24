Cambodia + 3 more
World Vision Cambodia: COVID-19 Emergency Response Situation Report #12 - 29 July 2020
Attachments
Government Directives
Thailand and Laos borders remain closed to Cambodia. The ban on cross-border movement between Cambodia and Vietnam has been lifted.
All public schools remain closed till late November 2020.
Ban on all religious gatherings in the country, effective on 17 March 20
Ban all activities or meetings with more than 50 people (17 March 20)
The Government has decided to charge 3,000$ deposit for all foreign visitors for quarantine and tests.
Temporarily suspending flights from Malaysia and Indonesia, effective from 1 August 20.
Government Responses
Formed the COVID-19 Steering Committee at the national and sub-national level
COVID-19 steering committee pre-identified hotels/guest houses and schools to be 14-day quarantine and treatment service centers
Awareness raising campaign is being conducted regularly in each province through social, mainstream media, and smart phone messaging
Approved the draft law on the State of Emergency to contain the outbreak
To respond to the economic impact of COVID-19 on poor families, the Royal Government of Cambodia decided to strengthen the IDPoor Programme and provide cash transfers.