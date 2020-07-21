World Vision Cambodia: COVID-19 Emergency Response Situation Report #11 - 16 July 2020

Government Directives

The Government has decided to charge 3,000$ deposit for all foreign visitors for quarantine and tests.

Ban all activities or meetings with more than 50 people (17 March)

Ban on all religious gatherings in the country, effective on 17 March

Thailand and Laos borders remain closed to Cambodia, while the ban on cross-border movement between Cambodia and Vietnam have lifted.

Government Response

Formed the COVID-19 Steering Committee at the national and sub-national level

COVID-19 steering committee pre-identified hotels/guest houses and schools to be 14-day quarantine and treatment service centers

Awareness raising campaign is being conducted regularly in each province through social, mainstream media, and smart phone messaging

Approved the draft law on the State of Emergency to contain the outbreak