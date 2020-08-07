WHO Western Pacific Region Dengue Situation Update Number 599 (16 July 2020)

Northern Hemisphere

Cambodia

As of week 27, 2020, a total of 3,649 dengue cases with four deaths have been reported in Cambodia (case fatality rate (CFR) 0.11%). The number of cases reported is only 11% of the 33,280 cases reported in the same period in 2019. While there is an increasing trend in the number of cases reported weekly, it remains lower than the 5-year (2014-2018) mean for weekly number of cases (Figure 1).