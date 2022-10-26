WFP Cambodia Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

283 mt of food distributed

US$ 128,000 cash distributed to schools

US$ 357,085 six-month (October 2022 - March 2023) net funding requirements

213,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme (SFP)

• To facilitate national government ownership of the SFP, WFP is working closely with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) and the National Social Protection Council (NSPC) to prepare related policy, technical support, capacity building and programme operational framework. This month, the Government confirmed to increase its school feeding budget to cover 137 additional schools in the next academic year, covering a total of 427 schools under the national programme.

• As part of its commitment to providing technical and capacity strengthening support to the national SFP, WFP organized a workshop to finalise and endorse the draft theory of change and an accompanying monitoring and evaluation framework. Two government officials from MoEYS and NSPC will attend the 23rd Annual Global Child Nutrition Forum in Benin in late October for a cross-country exchange on school feeding operations.

• At school level, to strengthen monitoring and record management capacities, WFP delivered 17 cluster trainings and in-person coaching to storekeepers and data entry focal points in five provinces. The training enabled participants to properly file and verify stock records and documents for data accuracy, consistency and completeness and use the school feeding information system for better recording and reporting purposes. Currently, 823 schools are utilising the skills to complete the quarterly progress reports and submitted to the provincial education department for financial clearance.

• At district level, the Provincial Departments and District Offices of Agriculture, with WFP’s support, conducted a series of trainings to build capacities of smallholder farmers and suppliers in seven districts on safe and diverse food production and post-harvest handling. A total of 233 producers and suppliers (70 percent women) participated in the trainings.