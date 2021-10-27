WFP Cambodia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

US$ 0.33 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 125,000 six months net funding requirements (October to March 2022)

60,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• In its commitment to scale up and transition school feeding programme to national ownership, WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) identified 85 schools for handover to the Government in the coming school year. The government will further increase its school feeding budget to cover these additional schools, while continuing to support WFP’s implementation with both cash and in-kind contribution. Currently as schools were closed, the Government, with support from WFP, opted for the take-home rations strategy to keep supporting the food security of the most vulnerable and their ability to participate in remote learning modalities.

Disaster Preparedness

• WFP and FAO supported the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veteran and Youth Rehabilitation (MoSVY) and the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) to organize a workshop on anticipatory action and shock responsive social protection for floods. More than 300 participants from national and sub-national institutions, development partners, UN agencies and civil society organizations participated in the two-day event and shared lessons learnt from the 2020 flood responses. They also assessed their readiness for potential floods this year and identified areas of further collaboration between disaster risk management and social protection actors and systems, including developing sectoral flood contingency plan for social assistance and operationalizing the national shock

responsiveness social protection framework.

• Furthermore, WFP and NCDM organized two regional workshops on humanitarian logistics preparedness for disaster response, bringing a total of 71 national and provincial officials from 15 provinces, national and international NGOs, UN agencies and development partners. They discussed the priorities and challenges in setting up a provincial logistics network for disaster preparedness and response and prepared a draft action plan for humanitarian logistics.