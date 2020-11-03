WFP Cambodia Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.85 million six months (October 2020 to March 2021) net funding requirements

No direct beneficiaries or transfers in September. WFP is distributing take home rations instead of school meals during school closures due to COVID-19. WFP completed the first round of distribution in April, the second in July and is planning for the third to start in November.

Operational Updates To prepare for the expected flood resulting from the heavy rainfall in the country, WFP and the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) continued the roll-out of the upgraded Platform for Real-time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM) to allow the NCDM and its subnational authorities to conduct rapid assessments of flood impact. PRISM integrates multiple data sources into a single platform, including field assessments collected via mobile devices, earth observation satellite data and remote sensing products, early warning system data from river gauges, and socio-economic vulnerability data.

WFP, together with other development partners, is working with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) to develop a handbook on school operations during COVID-19, which also includes instructions on school meal operation. The handbook is expected to be finalized by midOctober and distributed to all schools in Cambodia in December 2020 before onsite school meals restart. WFP is currently planning the third food distribution next month for 39,653 school children from households with valid IDPoor cards and 1,643 school cooks from the school feeding programme.

COVID-19 has put a strain on the Government’s spending capacity and has hence delayed WFP’s plans to fully handover the school feeding programme in 85 more schools to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport late this year. The Ministry of Economy and Finance, however, has confirmed that the budget for home grown school feeding will remain the same. WFP, together with these ministries is planning further discussion on the transition status and ways forward.

WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and UNICEF, have conducted training of trainers to 484 sub-national education officials on the use of the cash scholarship information system. These officials will later become the core trainers to schools on inputting data related to cash scholarships into the system, allowing the Ministry to better monitor the cash-scholarship programme.

Simultaneously, to ensure that the new updated school feeding information system is useful and user-friendly, WFP has retested the system with 20 school-level end-users in nine schools. The testing will allow WFP to be sure that the system design meets users’ needs. WFP collected and responded to the feedback for improvements.