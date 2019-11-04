WFP Cambodia Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

US$ 1.91 million six months (October 2019 to March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Cambodia is currently experiencing flooding along the Mekong River Basin and around the Tonle Sap Lake. The flood was triggered by heavy rainfall since early September. According to the latest reports from the provincial committees for disaster management, 238 communities are affected, across 62 districts in 10 affected provinces.

• WFP, as a co–chair of the Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF), continued to monitor the flood situation in Cambodia by providing updated situation reports to HRF members, which include UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations, and international organizations.

• The HRF conducted needs assessments in affected provinces, alongside provincial committees for disaster management.

• WFP provided mentoring to officials of the provincial committees for disaster management in four provinces on the use of the Platforms for Realtime Information SysteMs (PRISM) to report on floods in these provinces. PRISM was developed by WFP to support the Cambodian Government, including the National Disaster Management Committee (NCDM) and humanitarian actors, to collect and share information that will lead to a timely and effective response to disasters. The NCDM has identified PRISM as an integral system for disaster management. WFP is working with them on a nation-wide scale-up to ensure these tools are widely accessible and user-friendly.

• WFP worked with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport to prepare the implementation plan for the school feeding programme. This will start in early November for the new school year 2019-2020.