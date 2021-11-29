WFP Cambodia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

US$ 1.16 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 162,000 six months net funding requirements (November 2021 to April 2022)

150,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• As the Royal Government announced that schools would reopen nationwide on November 1, 2021, WFP has supported the preparation to resume school meals together with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS), local education authorities and sub-national partners. A checklist on school ‘readiness’ served as a guide for food to be prepared and eaten safely and focused on availability of food and non-food items as well as cooking and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in schools. School staff and local authorities have coordinated food procurement with local suppliers, updated menus and gotten ready for school meals to resume in full in November.

• To strengthen the policy and operational framework for the national school feeding programme, WFP and MoEYS have drafted both a national school meals policy and subdegree for national home-grown school feeding programme and held bilateral consultations with 11 line-ministries to collect inputs to finalize the documents in 2021.

• WFP and MoEYS have also launched an analysis of public financing options for school feeding as part of the development of the joint transition strategy for the national school feeding programme. The strategy is expected to be finalized in November.

Food Security and Nutrition

• To prepare for a joint report on food security and nutrition trends, WFP and the Ministry of Planning organized a training for 20 officials from the National Institute of Statistics on data analysis and interpretation of the 2019 Cambodia Socio-Economic Survey.

• To celebrate World Food Day, WFP participated with partners in an event organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) in Prey Veng province to raise awareness on the need to transform food systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable. Fifty participants observed the integrated farming practices on a 6-hectare organic farm and distributed rice and vegetable seeds to farmers. The event called for actions across sectors to ensure that current food systems deliver enough affordable, nutritious and safe food to all to lead active and healthy lives while protecting our environment.