WFP Cambodia Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

1,291 mt of food distributed (estimated)

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.3 million six months (November 2020 to April 2021) net funding requirements

54,046 people (52% female) assisted In October 2020

Flood response

Cambodia experienced large-scale flash floods across 14 provinces in October. As co-chair and secretariat of the Cambodia Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF), WFP organized humanitarian coordination meetings with UN and INGO members, released six flood situation reports and facilitated a joint rapid assessment with the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM). This enabled the HRF to produce a flood response plan in cooperation with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

With support from the US embassy and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), WFP also provided immediate food assistance to 2,550 acutely-affected IDPoor households in 78 villages of Pursat province. WFP, in partnership with NCDM and local authorities provided 50 kg of rice and 2.2 kg of canned fish to each household.

School Feeding

WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) conducted a third round of takehome ration food distributions to 39,653 primary school children and 1,643 school cooks from IDPoor households participating in school feeding. Each household received 25 kg of rice, 1 litre of vegetable oil and 2 kg of canned fish. The ration aims to fill a food consumption gap for poor families since the suspension of school meals since March.

To prepare for the resumption of school feeding, WFP and MOEYS conducted a feasibility assessment in two provinces to determine school readiness to implement school feeding postCOVID-19. The joint high-level mission and the technical-level discussions with school-meal implementers and communities led to the decision to resume the programme from January 2021.