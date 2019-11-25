WFP Cambodia Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

577 mt of food dispatched

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made US$ 1.3 million six months (November 2019 to April 2020) net funding requirements

0 people assisted (school break) in October 2019

Operational Updates

• Thanks to the Government of Japan’s in-kind contribution of US$ 3.2 million, WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) could continue providing daily nutritious breakfast to pre-primary and primary school students in 850 targeted schools in five provinces. The grant signing ceremony between Japan and WFP was held at MoEYS on October 17 and presided over by the Minister of Education.

• WFP, FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries co-organized this year’s World Food Day in Pursat Province with the participation of farmers, entrepreneurs, students, the UN, NGOs and the Government. The theme for World Food Day 2019 is: ”Our Actions Are Our Future, Healthy Diets for A Zero Hunger World.”

• WFP and the Primary Education Department of MoEYS conducted a workshop to 61 government officials on the information management system of the school feeding programme. National, provincial and district education officers and schoolteachers were given the opportunity to learn, trial and give feedback on the digital information management system. This system will support the programme management and operations of the national school feeding programme. The training included government officials from Oddor Mean Chey, Kampong Thom, Siem Reap, Preah Vihear, Stung Treng and Kampong Chhnang provinces.

• WFP’s Cambodia Country Director met with the newly appointed ambassadors of the US and Japan respectively to discuss collaborations and partnerships. These countries are key donors for WFP Cambodia, particularly in the areas of school feeding and emergency preparedness and response.