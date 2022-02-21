WFP Cambodia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

105 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 168,000 six months net funding requirements (December to May 2022)

365,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• WFP, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) and sub-national partners resumed the provision of hot breakfasts to about 200,000 school children as primary schools nationwide started to re-open this month after nearly two years’ closure.

• WFP and partners also conducted competitive bidding process to select suppliers for the homegrown school feeding programme in 116 schools across 33 communes in Pursat province to prepare for the smooth school meals operation in the coming academic year. In addition, WFP conducted an action research to identify the barriers that limit meaningful engagement of female suppliers and farmers in the school meals programme’s value chain. The results will provide valuable insights to better support women empowerment and engagement in the programme design.

• Following the launch of the public finance management assessment, WFP conducted six bilateral consultations with government institutions and line ministries to collect relevant inputs for the analysis. The results will serve as a basis for the joint transition strategy and WFP action plan to support financial capacity for national programme.

Food System for Healthy Diet

• To contribute to a more inclusive food system, WFP and partners supported the Royal Government of Cambodia to establish provincial working groups for food security and nutrition across the country. Three orientation workshops were organized in three provinces to discuss roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders and operationalize the functions of the working group to improve sub-national coordination and strengthen consistency in legal and governance framework between national and sub-national Government.