WFP Cambodia Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

907 mt of food dispatched

US$ 1.11 million six months (December 2019 to May 2020) net funding requirements

223,950 people assisted In November 2019

Operational Updates

With its new strategic direction, WFP focuses on capacity strengthening (CS) of the Government at national and sub-national levels. WFP completed a capacity needs mapping exercise and is developing CS action plans in consultation with government counterparts and NGO partners particularly in the areas of food security, nutrition and emergency preparedness and response.

In the school year 2019-2020, which started in November, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) has taken on the implementation of school feeding in 205 schools following 20 years of implementation support by WFP. WFP and the Ministry are jointly developing a manual to support the management of the national home-grown school feeding programme. It will be used to train and support provincial departments of education, commune council representatives and school management and other relevant stakeholders.

WFP was awarded a new grant (2020 -2023) from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to continue the school feeding programme in Cambodia.

WFP is doing the baseline studies before the start of the new grant for effective monitoring and evaluation of the programme.

WFP and Cambodia’s delegation team of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Network consisting of members from Government, UN agencies and civil society alliance took part in the 2019 SUN global gathering in Nepal to celebrate the success, learning and sharing the country experiences with other countries on how nutrition and multi-stakeholder partnerships can accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The SUN Movement in Cambodia started in 2014. The movement is under the leadership of the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development and co-led by UNCEF with the support from WFP, FAO and WHO. WFP supports the movement to coordinate the country’s multisectoral efforts towards achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

WFP signed two long-term strategic partnership agreements. A partnership with the National Committee for Disaster Management aims to enhance capacities for crisis management and disaster risk reduction in Cambodia, while a partnership with the National Committee for Sub-national Democratic Development supports commune leadership to enhance resilient local food systems in Cambodia.

With support from a rice fortification expert, WFP has undertaken an appraisal of rice milling and blending capacities in Cambodia. Preparations are underway for the blending of Cambodian rice with imported fortified rice kernels in partnership with Green Trade company.

The first pilot will blend 1,000 mt of white rice with 10 mt of fortified rice kernels. WFP has introduced USimported multiple micronutrient-fortified rice to 600 supported schools since 2016.

WFP took part in the 2019 National Nutrition Day with breastfeeding mothers, students, UN agencies, line ministries, civil society, private sector and other relevant stakeholders. This year’s theme was ‘breastfeeding is the best choice for human capital and economic development’.