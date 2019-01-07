07 Jan 2019

WFP Cambodia Country Brief, November 2018

Published on 30 Nov 2018
In Numbers

427 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7,729 cash based transfers made

USD 1.8 million net funding requirement from December 2018 to May 2019

279,100 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

  • WFP supported the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport to prepare a budget proposal to the Ministry of Economy and Finance for support to the home grown school meal programme in governmentsupported schools in 2019. This is part of WFP’s commitment to provide assistance to the Government to take ownership of the national school meal programme.

  • WFP started the bidding process to select suppliers for the home grown school meal programme. Selected suppliers are required to purchase local agricultural products including rice, vegetables, fish, meats and eggs to supply to schools for provision of nutritious meal to school children in their communities. WFP is supporting 256 schools to implement the home grown school meal programme for the school year 2018-2019.

  • WFP provided training to field monitors and NGO partners on mobile data collection and monitoring checklist of the implementation of school meal and scholarship programme.
    Using mobile devices to collect programme data including food movement, stock and distribution provides faster and better data collection. This allows WFP to have concise information for responsive decision on any challenge and issue related to programme and operational effectiveness.

