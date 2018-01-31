WFP Cambodia Country Brief, November 2017

Highlights

- WFP in collaboration with the Royal Government of Cambodia, UN partners and civil society organized the 4th annual National Nutrition Day to raise public awareness and support communities in achieving sustainable food security and adequate nutrition for all. This year celebration aims to emphasize key messages on nutrition-sensitive agriculture highlighting the role of nutrition in this priority sector under the theme: “Grow and consume diverse and nutritious food to be strong and healthy”.

Operational Updates

- For the preparation of the school meals operation in the school year 2017-2018, WFP is working with Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport to review provincial targets, resource allocation planning and future activities in targeted provinces. WFP is planning to scale up its Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme from 84 to 205 schools in school year 2017-2018. While the traditional school meals programme is considered to have made a considerable contribution to the rehabilitation of the education system in Cambodia, the ‘home grown school feeding’ model is perceived to have a multiplier effect in that it complements educational targets with opportunities to improve the health and nutrition of schoolchildren; encourages replication of good dietary practices at home; and improves local economic development through increased community participation and income generating opportunities. Areas in which HGSF is rolled out in Cambodia are considered among the most vulnerable, least resilient areas in the country; they do however have agricultural and economic potential if given the right impetus of agricultural support and market stimulation.

- The preliminary report for the end line and mid line evaluation for the USDA-supported schools in the School Feeding Programme has been completed. The report is being reviewed for comments by colleagues in the WFP Country Office. The final evaluation report is expected to be finalized by late 2017.