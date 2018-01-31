31 Jan 2018

WFP Cambodia Country Brief, November 2017

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2017
preview
Download PDF (603.17 KB)

Highlights
- WFP in collaboration with the Royal Government of Cambodia, UN partners and civil society organized the 4th annual National Nutrition Day to raise public awareness and support communities in achieving sustainable food security and adequate nutrition for all. This year celebration aims to emphasize key messages on nutrition-sensitive agriculture highlighting the role of nutrition in this priority sector under the theme: “Grow and consume diverse and nutritious food to be strong and healthy”.

Operational Updates
- For the preparation of the school meals operation in the school year 2017-2018, WFP is working with Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport to review provincial targets, resource allocation planning and future activities in targeted provinces. WFP is planning to scale up its Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme from 84 to 205 schools in school year 2017-2018. While the traditional school meals programme is considered to have made a considerable contribution to the rehabilitation of the education system in Cambodia, the ‘home grown school feeding’ model is perceived to have a multiplier effect in that it complements educational targets with opportunities to improve the health and nutrition of schoolchildren; encourages replication of good dietary practices at home; and improves local economic development through increased community participation and income generating opportunities. Areas in which HGSF is rolled out in Cambodia are considered among the most vulnerable, least resilient areas in the country; they do however have agricultural and economic potential if given the right impetus of agricultural support and market stimulation.
- The preliminary report for the end line and mid line evaluation for the USDA-supported schools in the School Feeding Programme has been completed. The report is being reviewed for comments by colleagues in the WFP Country Office. The final evaluation report is expected to be finalized by late 2017.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.