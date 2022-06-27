WFP Cambodia Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

445 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 286,000 cash grant to HGSF schools

US$ 304,000 six months net funding requirements (June to November 2022)

213,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• To support national ownership and operation of the school feeding programme, WFP completed the rollout of the school feeding information system to all supported schools, including those under the national programme. The system is used to capture output-based data to facilitate monitoring and reporting. A follow-up review will be conducted to study the effectiveness of the training and assess the government’s needs for technical support in system management.

• To strengthen the budget-planning capacity of the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports (MoEYS),

WFP jointly worked with MoEYS on a budget request to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) for programme implementation in 137 more schools, which will be handed over in the next academic year, covering 35,768 more primary and preprimary school children.

Food Security & Nutrition

• To support the national agenda on food fortification and respond to recommendations from the 2021 Food Systems Dialogue on commercializing fortified foods, WFP, in collaboration with the Cambodia Rice Federation, conducted a technical training on rice fortification. The training demonstrated the operational and practical requirements for fortifying rice, made the business case for rice fortification in Cambodia, and built millers’ capacity in equipment operation and installation, as well as quality assurance and control. Fifteen in-country commercial rice mills participated and visited the Green Trade Company to observe the blending and quality assurance processes.