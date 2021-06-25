WFP Cambodia Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

US$ 2.39 million six months net funding requirements (June to November 2021)

No direct beneficiaries or transfers in May. The distributions as part of the school feeding programme are on hold due to COVID-19 related school closures.

School Feeding

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) and the Council for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD), convened an in-depth dialogue on how Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme can contribute to stronger nutritious value chains and become a gamechanger in local food system. Over 100 participants from various line ministries, development partners and the National Social Protection Council (NSPC) discussed and proposed solutions to develop and adjust the national HGSF programme.

Food System for Healthy Diets

• Recognizing the potential role of the private sector in improving nutrition and food system in Cambodia,

WFP, in partnership with the Cambodian Food Manufacturers Association (CFMA) and CARD, organized an in-depth dialogue to discuss how to strengthen the private sector’s role in product development and innovation, quality management and promotion of healthy nutrition in retail food. About 60 key stakeholders participated to identify challenges and opportunities for private sector’s engagement in food nutrition.

• To address the issue of unsafe food and explore the role of private sector in food safety, WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and CARD convened an in-depth dialogue with business associations, the chamber of commerce, private companies, government and development partners to discuss the issues of violations or misuses of chemical preservatives by food processors or retailers, bacterial contamination in animal source foods, limited awareness on food safety, weak demand of safe and nutritious foods and unready regulatory framework. The 90 participants proposed options to inform the roadmap to sustainable food systems for 2030 and the development of the Scaling-Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN) strategies.