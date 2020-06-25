WFP Cambodia Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

0 mt of food distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made (HGSF)

US$ 0.8 million six months (June to November 2020) net funding requirements

0 people assisted In May 2020

Operational Updates

Due to COVID-19 related school suspensions until the start of November, WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), is planning a second take home ration distribution in late June to 81,104 school aged children and 1,633 school cooks. This will help to fill the immediate household food gaps while the Government is setting up their cash transfer programme for vulnerable groups affected by COVID-19. Based on lessons learned from the previous take home rations distribution, this distribution will include an increase in rations and is expanded to include school cooks whose jobs are also affected by COVID-19.

Together with MOEYS and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), WFP conducted a field visit to identify schools for the construction of model kitchens composing of WASH facilities, stoves and eating halls for the children. Three schools in two provinces were selected and endorsed by the MOEYS minister. The construction process will begin in June. These model kitchens are intended to set a standard for other schools to adopt in the future. Simultaneously, WFP is continuing to work closely with MOEYS and the Ministry of Economy and Finance to strengthen government capacity in the implementation of the national home-grown school feeding programme, and to develop guidelines and measures to prepare for schools re-opening.

WFP, recognizing the wider impacts of COVID-19 on small-holder farmers, has conducted a remote survey with over 60 participating suppliers in the home-grown school feeding programme to better understand the impact of the programme’s suspension on their livelihoods and markets. Initial results indicated that they have experienced significant income losses and are struggling to service existing debts. WFP is considering options for temporary livelihoods support to these suppliers and smallholders.