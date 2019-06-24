WFP Cambodia Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

0 mt of food distributed

USD 290,000 six months (June to November 2019) net funding requirements

279,100 people assisted In May 2019

Operational Updates

• The WFP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific and WFP Country Director for Cambodia met with key government ministries to seek opportunities for collaboration for the new fiveyear Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019 -2023. The meetings included the Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Council for Agricultural and Rural Development, H.E. Yim Chhay Ly, the Minister of Environment, H.E. Say Sam Al, and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, H.E. Veng Sakhon.

• WFP launched the CSP in a reception with the theme ‘‘Partnering for Zero Hunger’’, and with the participation of high-level officials from relevant ministries, UN agencies, development partners and NGOs partners. The launch aimed to celebrate previous achievements of WFP and its partners and to explore further partnerships to strengthen national capacities and to improve food security and nutrition in Cambodia.

• WFP supported the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) to prepare a five-year National Home-Grown School Feeding implementation plan (2019-2023). It included a consultation workshop with various departments within the MoEYS and other relevant ministries.

The document will be finalized in mid-June, and then submitted to the Ministry of Economy and Finance for national financing.

• WFP conducted a joint assessment with the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) to identify sites to build ten safe evacuation centres in three targeted provinces.

With support from the Government of Japan, WFP is working with the NCDM to implement the project to mitigate impacts of shocks on communities in flood prone areas by enhancing disaster risk management and preparedness for effective response, and improving access to safe evacuation sites and livelihood/life-saving information.

• WFP provided technical support to national staff of the MoEYS to use and manage the digital information systems for the cash scholarship programme. 885 schools in Kampong Thom,

Siem Reap and Battambang provinces have input data into the system. There will be a follow-up consultation with the MoEYS in June to discuss lesson learns and challenges in using the system.

The system will be rolled out nationwide in November for theschool year 2019-2020.

• WFP Cambodia is also developing a School Feeding Programme Information System to improve programme implementation and management. It will also help with the monitoring and evaluation. The system is now at the prototype design phase.