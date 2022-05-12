WFP Cambodia Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

243 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 143,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 19,000 m six months net funding requirements (April to September 2022)

246,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• The US embassy, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) and WFP visited a school feeding programme in Siem Reap to commemorate the expansion of the national school feeding programme and hand-over 85 schools from WFP to the Government. With these additional schools, MoEYS has now taken over 290 schools from WFP for self-governing and made a new commitment to complete full national transfer by 2028.

• WFP WFP and MoEYS conducted a refresher training for 84 provincial and district education officials (18 women) from nine provinces. The training aimed to equip officials with the necessary skills to transfer to school-level personnel next month, and to assist the Government to take the technical processes forward for the national programme. The homegrown school feeding operation, supplier selection process, and how to use the school feeding information system were discussed.

• WFP and FAO held supplier consultations at district and provincial levels, aimed at linking the school feeding programme to local farmers and encourage them to ensure food safety. One hundred ninety (74 women) contracted suppliers, cooperative farmers, local government officials, and relevant stakeholders from the education and agricultural sectors attended the consultation to establish networks and discuss best practices in the bidding process. The results from the consultation will help frame the overall programme design and guide cooperation with the small-holder farmers and suppliers.