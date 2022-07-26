WFP Cambodia Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

204 mt of food distributed

US$ 340,000 cash grant to HGSF schools

US$ 275,000 six months net funding requirements (July to December 2022)

213,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) and WFP conducted a 2-day workshop to develop a monitoring and evaluation framework for the national home-grown school feeding programme, using the theory of change approach. Key stakeholders from relevant ministries jointly worked on the long-term and intermediate goals of the programme and formulated actions with measurable indicators to achieve the identified goals within the specific context of Cambodia.

• FAO and WFP, in collaboration with MoEYS, launched a project to establish nutritional guidelines and standards for school meals. The project, “School Food Nutrition Guidelines and Standards for Safeguarding Children and Adolescents’ Right to Foods” aims to strengthen incountry capacity to effectively design, implement and monitor the programme and support the integration of the guidelines and standards into national legal frameworks. A total of 40 representatives from national and sub-national government, development partners and civil society attended to share inputs and feedback on the proposed activities and approach. The project was part of a global collaboration between WFP and FAO, for which Cambodia has been selected as one of two pilot countries.

Food Security & Nutrition

• To better capture the impact of the global fuel and food crisis, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture,

Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) expanded monthly market monitoring from 45 to 58 markets. The latest monthly update revealed that rising fuel, fertiliser and transportation costs have resulted in increasing food prices, making it difficult for the poor and vulnerable to purchase nutritious food.