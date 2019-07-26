WFP Cambodia Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

988 mt of food distributed

US$ 365,500 cash-based transfers made

US$ 366,000 six months (July to December 2019) net funding requirements

312,430 people assisted In June 2019

Operational Updates

• School Nutrition Day was held across 584 schools supported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Schools invited parents to have breakfast with their children, during which they shared information about the recent introduction of fortified rice into school meals. Participating schools received instructions to organize School Nutrition Day to coincide with National Nutrition Awareness Day, thus amplifying messages around food and nutrition.

• School Nutrition Day provided with the opportunity to conduct an assessment to inform future activities that promote discussions about health and nutrition. The assessment collected feedback from schools, schoolchildren, provincial and district departments of education and implementing partners with the aim of developing a better understanding of the effectiveness of information, education and communication (IEC) materials that WFP produced for the event.

• The assessment found support for an overall key message to ‘stay healthy by consuming clean and healthy food and maintaining good hygiene practices’. It also suggested that mothers and teachers are two very important channels for food and nutrition education. Hence, communications targeting children should also be provided to mothers, while emphasising child health. Teachers also have an influence on the children’s decisions and should be trained to impart the right education on these topics. The challenge now is to find other platforms through which to provide parents with health and nutrition information.