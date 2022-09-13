WFP Cambodia Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

179 mt of food assistance distributed

US$370,000 cash grant to HGSF schools

US$143,000 six months (August 2022 - January 2023) net funding requirements

213,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• To address the impacts of rising food prices on the suppliers of the homegrown school feeding programme, WFP amended the supplier contract and provided orientation on the standard operation procedure to the provincial and district offices of education, local authorities and schools. New prices will be implemented starting next month, and WFP will continue to closely monitor commodity prices using a supplier monitoring checklist currently under finalization.

• To help schools boost nutrition and ensure food safety, WFP and the provincial school health department held a workshop to discuss the operational guidelines for food preparation at schools. 25 key stakeholders from the health departments, schools and non-governmental organizations jointly reviewed the content and design of the guidelines, which will be used to support cooks and storekeepers in food preparation, hygiene practices and food safety.

• To gain insights into the national school feeding programme, the National Social Protection Council, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and WFP conducted a joint field visit to observe on-site implementation in five schools in Kampong Thom and Siem Reap. In-depth discussions were held on programme handover, budget implications and the impact of rising food prices on the programme.

Food Security & Nutrition

• In view of the global fuel and food crisis, WFP, as chair of the UN Nutrition Network, produced a joint statement and policy brief with FAO, UNICEF and WHO on the risks of rising food and fuel prices on food security, which will disproportionally affect the poorest households. It concluded with recommendations for key actions to be taken in the short, medium and long-term.