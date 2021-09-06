WFP Cambodia Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

US$ 54,000 six months net funding requirements (August 2020 to January 2021)

WFP began the take-home ration programme in place of the school meals programme during school closures.

Take-Home Rations

To further mitigate the economic impacts of COVID19 on vulnerable households and ensure that children do not miss out on food during the school closure, WFP supported the Ministry of Education,

Youth and Sport (MoEYS) to distribute family food parcels to over 14,000 vulnerable households in 205 more schools in six provinces. These families were identified as vulnerable by local authorities, held the national IDPoor equity card and have children enrolled in the schools supported by MoEYS’s homegrown school feeding programme. They received 25 kg of rice, which complemented other social assistance initiatives from the Royal Government of Cambodia.

Food System Dialogues

As part of the UN Food System Pre-Summit, WFP and partners supported the Royal Government of Cambodia in its presentation of the roadmap for sustainable food system 2030, marking the main national contribution to the global sustainable development goals. This roadmap was resulted from the synthesis of 26 national food system dialogues organized under the leadership of the Council for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD). In addition, WFP, FAO and Helen Keller International (HKI) joined a panel discussion to share the country’s insights and experiences on how multi-stakeholders could collaborate to transform food systems and improve nutrition outcomes.

Prior to the pre-summit, WFP and CARD launched a new network called the SUN Business Network Cambodia (SBN Cambodia) to encourage collaboration and mutual support between the private sector, business associations, government, civil society and development partners to accelerate progress in nutrition, reduce malnutrition and sustainably contribute to healthy diets and practices. About 100 participants discussed how to (1) develop a strong SBN brand, (2) increase nutrition awareness and demand, (3) increase the supply of nutritious foods and fortified products, (4) strengthen the enabling environment for improved nutrition and (5) promote health and nutrition in communities and the workplace.