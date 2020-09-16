WFP Cambodia Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

1,298 mt of food distributed

US$ 24,000 cash-based transfers made (homegrown school feeding)

US$ 0.5 million six months (August 2020 to January 2021) net funding requirements

83,297 people assisted (51 percent female) In July 2020

Operational Updates

Due to the continued school closures and deepening socio-economic impacts of the COVID19 pandemic, WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), distributed a second round of take-home rations, consisting of rice and vegetable oil, to 83,297 poor and vulnerable households (81,658 households of children registered in the school feeding programme and 1,639 school cooks) in five target provinces. In parallel, WFP continued to provide technical assistance to the Ministry to distribute rice to children in another 205 schools where home-grown school feeding programmes are implemented and financed by the government.

In addition, WFP, together with other UN agencies and development partners, supported the Ministry of Planning to expand its system of poverty identification (known as IDPoor) to register newly poor households for social assistance, including the new COVID-19 cash transfer programme. WFP participated in a joint field mission, led by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth and the National Social Protection Council, to monitor the rollout of this programme.

Furthermore, in an effort to integrate food security and nutrition actions into the Government’s subnational development and investment planning process, WFP conducted field missions to 36 communes in six target provinces to engage with local officials and community members and better understand current development priorities as well as local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP also distributed 3,000 guidance booklets on food security and nutrition, in cooperation with the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development (CARD) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The National Committee for Sub-National Democratic Development, with WFP’s support, conducted cascade trainings on integrating climate-change adaptation into local planning for commune councillors and local committees in selected communes.

WFP, in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women, and the National Institute of Statistics, initiated a social impact assessment to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on household well-being. This will be repeated on a monthly basis to monitor trends overtime as the situation evolves.

At the national level, WFP and the National Committee for Disaster Management launched the national and provincial contingency plans and the new disaster management information system (known as PRISM) with 180 participants from the Government and development partners. Both initiatives support national and subnational capacities for disaster risk management, enabling effective preparedness and response actions.