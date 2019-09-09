09 Sep 2019

WFP Cambodia Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (309.54 KB)

In Numbers

0 mt of food distributed

US$ 19,500 cash-based transfers made

US$ 397,000 six months (August 2019 to January 2020) net funding requirements

312,430 people assisted In July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted a joint monitoring visit to a school meal programme in Siem Reap Province with Mrs. Michelle Calhoun, the Acting Deputy Administrator of the United States Department of Agriculture for the Office of Capacity Building and Development and a representative from the US Embassy in Cambodia. The mission allowed delegates to learn about and discuss the programme with key stakeholders including from relevant government ministries. The mission prioritised discussions about the national commitment and readiness to take over the school meal programme in the future.

• An independent consulting firm conducted data collection and analysis for the end-line evaluation of United States Department of Agriculture-supported school feeding programme (2017 -2019). The final report assessing the performance and results of the programme will be released in December. This will enable WFP Cambodia, the Government and cooperating partners to demonstrate achievements and identify areas to improve in future programmes. It will be especially relevant to the Government as it increases its leading role in the programme.

• WFP conducted a supply assessment for the homegrown school feeding programme (HGSFP) to capture feedback from suppliers on the revised quotation tools and processes. WFP will use the findings of the assessment to ensure that these processes and tools remain effective and relevant.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.