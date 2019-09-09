WFP Cambodia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

0 mt of food distributed

US$ 19,500 cash-based transfers made

US$ 397,000 six months (August 2019 to January 2020) net funding requirements

312,430 people assisted In July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted a joint monitoring visit to a school meal programme in Siem Reap Province with Mrs. Michelle Calhoun, the Acting Deputy Administrator of the United States Department of Agriculture for the Office of Capacity Building and Development and a representative from the US Embassy in Cambodia. The mission allowed delegates to learn about and discuss the programme with key stakeholders including from relevant government ministries. The mission prioritised discussions about the national commitment and readiness to take over the school meal programme in the future.

• An independent consulting firm conducted data collection and analysis for the end-line evaluation of United States Department of Agriculture-supported school feeding programme (2017 -2019). The final report assessing the performance and results of the programme will be released in December. This will enable WFP Cambodia, the Government and cooperating partners to demonstrate achievements and identify areas to improve in future programmes. It will be especially relevant to the Government as it increases its leading role in the programme.

• WFP conducted a supply assessment for the homegrown school feeding programme (HGSFP) to capture feedback from suppliers on the revised quotation tools and processes. WFP will use the findings of the assessment to ensure that these processes and tools remain effective and relevant.