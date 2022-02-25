WFP Cambodia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

223 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 719,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 186,000 six months net funding requirements (February to July 2022)

365,723 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• To celebrate the 2022 school year, WFP, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) visited primary schools in Kampong Chhnang province to observe the school meals programme and inaugurate various facilities supported by KOICA such as kitchens, eating halls and WASH facilities.

• The Royal Government of Cambodia has committed to take on an additional 85 schools from WFP into their management this year to mark its commitment for full national ownership of the school meals programme.

• To enhance COVID-19 safety in schools, WFP stored 1,600 mobile handwashing kits from the Fit for School Programme in the warehouse for further distribution to schools identified as in high need of these facilities.

• WFP developed an intervention plan based on its recent gender action research to promote women engagement and better mobilize women suppliers into the programme. With support of a business development specialist from the provincial agriculture department, the plan will be detailed by the end of March to reinforce a supplier business model, empowering, and led by women.

Climate Risk Management

• To help humanitarian actors better prepare for the future, WFP and the DanChurchAid in Cambodia (DCA), as co-chairs of the Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF), convened an annual meeting with the National Committee for Disaster Management to reflect on the 2021 achievements and challenges and to discuss the 2022 workplans. Some of the key priorities for 2022 include the review and update of the HRF Contingency Plan and sectoral minimum preparedness actions, as well as the second phase of the HRF review.