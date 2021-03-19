WFP Cambodia Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

328 mt of food distributed

US$ 75,209 cash-based transfers made to schools for Home Grown School Feeding

US$ 0.04 million six months net funding requirements (February to July 2021)

207,865 people assisted (52% female)

School Feeding Resumption

Upon approval from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS), the school feeding programme restarted in January as schools reopened for the 2021 academic year.

To ensure a safe resumption of activities, WFP, together with national authorities and NGO partners, rolled out standard operating procedures for school meal preparation and serving in the COVID-19 context.

This month, WFP provided nutritious and diverse meals for almost 210,000 students across over 900 pre-primary and primary schools. These children had missed out on regular free nutritious school meals since mid-March when schools closed to curb the COVID-19 spread.

In areas covered by the school feeding programme, WFP and MoEYS had continued supporting over 81,000 of the poorest households with take-home school meal rations throughout 2020 to make up for the lack of school meals.

Still, the school meals resumption comes as a welcome development, as the Cambodia COVID-19 Joint Education Needs Assessment 2020, noted that during the pandemic 40 percent of children had consumed fewer meals per day compared to before.

To further the school feeding policy framework, WFP, MoEYS and the General Secretariat of the National Social Protection Council (NSPC) agreed to jointly update the school feeding programme transition plan towards national ownership, including the development of a related regulatory framework.