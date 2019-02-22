WFP Cambodia Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

427 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7,729 cash based transfers made

USD 0.2 million net funding requirement from Feb 2019 to July 2019, primarily for Activity 5.

279,100 people assisted in January 2019

Operational Updates

WFP signed a short-term Interim Country Strategic Plan (1 January – 31 March 2019) agreement with the Royal Government of Cambodia. The short-term Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) which was endorsed by the WFP Executive Director ensures the continuity of WFP’s programme during the first quarter of 2019 as the existing agreement between WFP and the Royal Government of Cambodia came to an end on 31 December 2018. The short-term ICSP will be replaced with a new agreement for the full five-year period upon the approval by Executive Board in February.

As part of a joint effort for resource mobilization, WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports worked together to develop a joint five-year home grown school feeding proposal to the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). A feasibility study mission of KOICA to the home grown school feeding programme was conducted in January. WFP also supported the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in the development of multi-year funding proposal for national home grown school feeding to the Ministry of Economy and Finance as part of the operationalization of the National Social Protection Policy Framework.

WFP continued to keep close engagement on the progress of its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for 2019-2023 formulation with government counterparts and donor countries. In January, WFP presented the draft CSP to potential donor countries and some Government institutions. The official endorsement of the CSP will take place in late February by WFP executive board in Rome.