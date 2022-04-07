WFP Cambodia Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

232 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 276,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 165,000 six months net funding requirements (March to August 2022)

275,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• WFP, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Economy and Finance organized a technical workshop in Kampong Thom and a virtual workshop to discuss and finalize the transition strategy of the school feeding programme.

Participants agreed to continue to support the transition process and hold regular follow-up meetings to ensure the successful handover.

• WFP participated in a high-level conference to mark the social protection week, in which the national homegrown school feeding programme was recognized as a key mechanism of the social protection framework in Cambodia.

• WFP and the General Directorate of Agriculture (GDA) discussed the mechanisms to support the supply side of the home-grown school feeding programme. GDA agreed to increase the number of agricultural extension workers going to the field to strengthen smallholder farmers’ capacity in producing safe and nutritious food for schools, and facilitate the cooperation with the district office of agriculture to provide the extension service to the suppliers and farmers.

• WFP and FAO conducted 12 district level consultations with 70 farmers and suppliers (38 women) to collect insights on the successes, best practices and challenges of the home-grown school feeding programme. The consultations elicited the enablers to improve programme implementation and promote meaningful participation of local smallholders.

Food Security and Nutrition

• WFP and the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development (CARD) produced posters on healthy diets and nutrition to disseminate in the targeted communes of the WFP cash-based transfer programme. The posters were designed to encourage beneficiaries to use their transfers to purchase healthy foods for themselves and their families.

• The membership of the SUN Business Network (SBN), a private sector network coordinated by CARD and WFP, added and additional two new companies, SHEAgro-Cam product Co. Ltd and Trailblazer Cambodia Organization, to the network.

These companies, who specialize in agricultural products and processed food and WASH facilities respectively, will boost SBN’s multi-sectoral engagement in the Cambodian business community.

Disaster Risk Management

• WFP and the General Secretariat for National Social Protection Council (GS-NSPC) prepared the Shock Responsive Social Protection Framework policy document for submission to the NSPC Executive Committee, which will meet to review and endorse the document.

• WFP, as co-chair and secretariat of the Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF), supported the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) to organize a quarterly coordination meeting with partners to discuss 2021 achievements and 2022 plans and priorities for disaster risk management. Fifty officials from NCDM, representatives from HRF sectors, and other stakeholders participated in the meeting and agreed on common actions, including integrating pandemics into preparedness and response plans, strengthening rapid assessment approaches for floods and other hazard scenarios and organizing a Disaster Risk Reduction Forum under NCDM’s leadership prior to the flood season.

Relief Assistance

• WFP completed the delivery of the last cash transfer under its cash-based transfer programme. To date, the programme successfully assisted over 180,000 vulnerable people affected by the combined shocks of COVID-19 and floods. This programme supports the expansion of the Royal Government of Cambodia's "COVID-19 Cash Transfer Programme for IDPoor Households", topping up the entitlements received by beneficiaries living in five provinces: Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pursat, Siem Reap, and Kampong Thom provinces.