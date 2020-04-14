WFP Cambodia Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

391 mt of food distributed (estimated)

US$ 75,209 cash-based transfers made (estimated)

US$ 0 million six months (March to August 2020) net funding requirements

233,950 people assisted In February 2020

Operational Updates

As part of the transition of the school feeding programme to national ownership, WFP formulated a plan to transition school meals to a home-grown model in 181 schools in the provinces of Kampong Chhnang and Pursat. WFP conducted a training of trainers on the home-grown school feeding operational guidelines with government officials in three provinces who will in turn support schoolbased implementers as the transition continues to roll out in June 2020.

WFP supported the reinforcement of the provincial school feeding committee, now chaired by the Deputy Provincial Governor and with additional oversight responsibilities. This will facilitate stronger coordination across sectors and with district officials, aligned with national decentralization processes.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, WFP has developed and piloted a School Feeding Information System (SFIS) in all WFPsupported schools in Siem Reap Province. Training was conducted to 974 commune councillors and school staff (46 percent of which were women) on the use of SFIS to provide more effective real time monitoring and reporting.

In partnership with the company SBK Research and Development, WFP conducted a school assessment in 1,113 schools involved in school feeding programmes across 10 provinces. The assessment gathers data on school infrastructure and facilities required for effective home-grown school feeding implementation and the enabling environment for food safety and hygiene practice in schools. This will then inform future programme planning.

WFP supported 623 schools across three provinces to organize a school nutrition day, bringing together school children, their families and their communities to promote healthy diets and appreciation of daily school meals.