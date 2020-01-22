WFP Cambodia Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

253.6 mt of food distributed

US$ 164,926 cash-based transfers made (estimated)

US$ 1.33 million six months (January to June 2020) net funding requirements

233,950 people assisted In December 2019

Operational Updates

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and WFP jointly developed a national manual to support education officials at national and sub-national levels on the operation and management of the national home-grown school meal programme. With endorsement from the Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, WFP and the Ministry will use this manual as a training tool to strengthen the capacity of education officials from relevant departments nationwide.

WFP embarked on a research project with Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) and a private company (17 Triggers), to identify the best methods with which to stimulate behaviour change amongst school aged children towards healthier diets. This project will be completed in early 2020 and will feed into the development of a wider Social Behaviour Change Communication package that will be developed in the coming years.

WFP continued to collaborate with the Ministry of Planning, working together to draft a partnership agreement. WFP also supported the Ministry’s National Institute of Statistics to review and revise the food security module of the Cambodia SocioEconomic Survey questionnaire. As part of this support, WFP assisted in conducting enumerator training for their provincial staff to undertake data collection for this survey in 2019. Further training and food security data analysis will take place in 2020.

WFP supported the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, in close collaboration with Global Child Nutrition Foundation and the WFP Brazil Centre of Excellence against Hunger, to host the 21st Global Child Nutrition Forum. The forum is the largest international forum on school feeding and this was the first to be held in Asia. The event brought together 357 participants from 72 countries, including high-level officials from government and multilateral institutions, and representatives of donor organizations, the business sector, nongovernmental organizations and media outlets. It was a successful event, which provided an opportunity for Cambodia to learn and share experiences on the establishment of the national school feeding programme.

WFP and Green Trade company of the Government of Cambodia launched the local rice fortification facility to blend fortified rice kernels with Cambodian white rice for the school feeding programme of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.

This was the first time that fortified rice kernels were blended with Cambodian white rice at a national rice mill on a large scale (1,000mt) and is a promising start to the scale-up of rice fortification in Cambodia.

Cambodia has recognized the importance of food fortification as a strategy for improving the nutrition security of its population with the mandatory iodization of salt and the fortification of fish and soy sauce. Micronutrients of fortified rice such as vitamins and minerals, e.g. iron, zinc, vitamin A and B12, are essential for optimizing health and growth.