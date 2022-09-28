WFP Cambodia Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

213,000 people assisted

335 mt of food distributed

US$100,000 distributed to schools

US$392,000 six-month (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• WFP provided nutritious and diverse meals for over 210,000 students across 817 pre-primary and primary schools.

• WFP distributed over 500 metric tons of fortified rice to 222 schools in Kampong Thom, Odar Meanchey and Pursat provinces to improve the nutritional value of school meals. 56,000 schoolchildren will benefit from this nutritious rice to help fight micronutrient deficiencies.

• To mainstream nutrition and food safety in school meals, WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) organized a consultation workshop to review and finalize the operational guidelines for food preparation. 36 representatives from the Government, school directors, cooks, and partners reviewed the content of the cookbook and prepared the script for coaching videos. The cookbook will illustrate the facilities used in school kitchens and include dishes that are more culturally appropriate for children from all backgrounds.

• WFP continued to provide technical assistance and capacity strengthening support to the national homegrown school feeding programme (HGSF). In August, WFP assessed 24 schools in Banteay Meanchey, Battambang and Stung Treng provinces in terms of their compliance with the HGSF design, the formation and functioning of school feeding committees, adequacy of the infrastructure and equipment, food preparation and handling and community awareness and participation. More schools will be assessed, and relevant stakeholders including school directors, storekeepers, accountants, cooks, suppliers and subnational officials will be interviewed to ensure proper representation of data.