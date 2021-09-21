WFP Cambodia Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

326 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 215,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 78,000 six months net funding requirements (September 2021 to February 2022)

300,000 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) distributed family food parcels to about 30,000 vulnerable households in 908 schools across five provinces. The recipients were IDPoor equity card holders and have children enrolled in schools supported by the school feeding programme. Around 660 mt of food was distributed, almost half of which was locally purchased. Each family received 25 kg of rice, 1.7 kg of canned fish, 2 litres of vegetable oil and 2 kg of yellow split peas. The support aimed to complement other social assistance initiatives from the Royal Government of Cambodia to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on poor households.

• The Royal Government of Cambodia, with WFP’s support, confirmed its commitment to the School Meals Coalition to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030 through the quality of school meals and the strengthened school meal systems tailored to local contexts to be launched at the Food System Summit in September. This coalition sees already over 40 governments, the UN, civil society, academia, philanthropy and the private sector joining together in recognition that school meals are a crucial element of food systems transformation that can help countries recover from the COVID19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

• In preparation for a safe return to schools, WFP, MOEYS and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) conducted a joint field visit to select additional schools for infrastructure support. Three schools in Kampong Thom and Pursat were selected. Model kitchens and dining halls, equipped with energy-efficient stoves and WASH facilities, will be constructed to serve as standards to be replicated in the coming years.