WFP Cambodia Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

US$ 0.5 million six months (September 2020 to February 2021) net funding requirements

No direct beneficiaries or transfers in August. WFP is distributing take home rations instead of school meals during school closures due to COVID-19, the second round of distribution was finalized in July and the third one will start in November

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP continued to support the Government’s social protection agenda, which is critical to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable. In particular, as part of its efforts to strengthen national capacity on social assistance, WFP supported the digitalisation of key programmes.

• In collaboration with UNICEF, WFP supported the roll-out of the cash scholarship information system by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS). This system was initially developed by WFP in 2019 to manage beneficiaries for this social assistance programme.

• To support the hand-over of the school feeding programme to the Government, WFP and MoEYS completed the development of a school feeding information system. This new system will facilitate the digital management of the school feeding programme by the Government, it will be launched and rolled-out when schools reopen.

• WFP’s technical assistance to MoEYS on homegrown school feeding also included the development of self-learning packages for implementers. WFP developed training videos on how to adopt prevention measures during the preparation of school meals in line with health and safety standards linked to COVID-19, as well as videos on how to select food commodities suppliers.

• Together with other UN agencies, WFP also participated in field missions led by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth, the Ministry of Planning and the National Social Protection Council to monitor the registration process of vulnerable households into IDPoor and the latest round of the Government’s COVID-19 cash transfer programme. Furthermore, WFP and the General Secretariat of the National Social Protection Council completed the concept note for the formulation of a shock responsive social protection framework, which will be initiated next month.