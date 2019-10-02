WFP Cambodia Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

449 mt of food distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1.48 million six months (September 2019 to February 2020) net funding requirements

312,430 people assisted In August 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP and the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) reconfirmed their commitment to partnership in a meeting between WFP’s Country Director and Senior Minister HE Kun Kim, the new head of NCDM. WFP and NCDM have worked together for more than two decades to save lives of vulnerable populations during emergencies.

• WFP supported the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) in conducting a field study to assess the feasibility of the “National School Meal and Nutrition Policy”. The findings will influence the further development of the policy by allowing for the participation of other relevant sectors and contributing to the programme’s sustainability. WFP remains engaged in the process and continues to work with MoEYS to develop the national homegrown school feeding programme.

• WFP also supported MoEYS’s Primary Education Department in holding a user reflection workshop on the digital information system, designed by WFP, that supports the cash scholarship programme for primary school students. 69 staff from Kampong Thom, Siem Reap and Battambang provinces and MoEYS departments took part in the workshop, which allowed WFP to collect user feedback with which to upgrade the system and its user manuals. WFP is also exploring ways to integrate it with other information management systems, to facilitate better decision making and, possibly, to hand over the system to MoEYS in the future.