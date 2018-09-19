WFP Cambodia Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

932 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 22,164 cash based transfers made

WFP Cambodia’s operations are fully funded for 2018 thanks to the generous contributions of partners.

335,200 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

WFP is drafting a new Country Strategic Plan (2019-2023) which will redefine its role in Cambodia. WFP will shift from a focus on implementation of food assistance activities to play a greater role in developing national and subnational capacities to achieve zero hunger.

Based on consultations with government entities, UN agencies and other relevant partners, the focus will be on Home-Grown School Feeding, sustainable food systems, climate change, shocks and risks management, digital transformation, food security and nutrition and social protection governance.

To better define strategic partnership opportunities and approaches for the next five years, WFP’s Senior Government Partnerships Officer visited Cambodia from 8-10 August. This provided an opportunity to engage with nontraditional and potential donors, UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector stakeholders.

WFP signed an agreement with Action against Hunger to produce guidance booklets on Food Security and Nutrition in Cambodia. The booklet aims to strengthen the capacities of the commune councils’ members, and to sensitize them to the importance of Food Security and Nutrition aspects in the development of their own commune development plans. The booklets can be supportive documents for subnational level authorities to work together with stakeholders and communities with a nutrition sensitive approach to strengthen food security and nutrition resilience for the most vulnerable households.

The booklet includes best practices and lessons learnt from the food assistance for assets programme that WFP has implemented with the government and NGO partners for more than two decades.

WFP distributed final cash scholarship to 6,322 schoolchildren for school year 2017-18. WFP cash scholarships are granted as conditional transfers to children from poor and vulnerable families in grades four to six with at least 80 percent attendance. It encourages poor households to send their children to school. From school year 2018-19, WFP is handing over the Cash Scholarship Programme to the primary scholarship programme of the government. This is a part of WFP’s commitment to support the nationally-owned school meals/scholarship programme by 2021 while playing a coaching and mentoring role to strengthening government’s capacity at national and sub national level.