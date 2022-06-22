WFP Cambodia Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

114 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 72,000 cash-based transfers made

US$ 230,000 six months net funding requirements (May to October 2022)

246,000 people assisted

Operational Updates

School Feeding Programme

• As COVID-19 infection rates continue to be low and stable in Cambodia, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) announced that schools go back to normal. The limitation on the classroom size were removed to increase school attendance rate.

• To expand the infrastructural support to schools and prepare them for handover to the national programme, MoEYS, KOICA and WFP conducted a second joint field visit to evaluate the suitability of primary schools in Pursat and Kampong Chhnang for the construction of standard kitchens and eating halls. An additional school in Kampong Chhnang and another in Pursat have been selected. The construction will begin in the coming months.

• In an effort to further institutionalize the national school feeding programme, MoEYS, KOICA and WFP held a first steering committee meeting to review the programme and finalize the transition strategy for handover. Members of the general management committee and the technical management sub-committee were appointed.

Food Security & Nutrition

• To scale up rice fortification in Cambodia, the WFP-supported SUN Business Network established a Community of Practice on Rice Fortification headed by the Cambodian Rice Federation and with members from leading rice millers, exporters and other institutions. The newly formed group will hold regular meetings to share views and experiences, which will contribute to the government’s effort to use food fortification as a long-term solution to address micronutrient deficiencies and malnutrition in the country.