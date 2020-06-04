WFP Cambodia Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

769 mt of food distributed

US$ 19,269 cash-based transfers made (HGSF)

US$ 1 million six months (May to October 2020) net funding requirements

80,767 people assisted In April 2020

Operational Updates

In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and movement restrictions in the country, WFP continued working with Government and partner organizations to reprioritize programmes and modify activities to the context.

WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Youth, and Sport (MoEYS), provided take home rations to 80,767 students in its supported schools, using 769 mt rice from WFP stock and 38 mt rice purchased from local traders using cash made available through the home-grown school feeding programme. The MOEYS and the National Social Protection Council, with technical support from WFP, provided a further 173 mt of rice to 11,500 children in schools under the Government funded home-grown school feeding programme.

The General Secretariat for National Social Protection Council and WFP co-organized a virtual orientation on shock responsive social protection, in which 23 high-ranking Government officers (including 11 women) participated. The meeting provided an introduction to how social protection can be better adapted to respond quickly and effectively to shocks (climatic, economic or health related). Stakeholders at the meeting discussed how Cambodia could develop and implement such a framework, to ensure that social protection measures further buffer the impact of shocks on vulnerable groups.

WFP, together with other UN agencies, continued advocating for the scale-up of social assistance activities for the COVID-19 response. As part of these efforts, WFP supported development of a joint UN position paper advocating for sector-wide social assistance and insurance approaches, addressing the essential needs of vulnerable populations. WFP and other UN agencies continue consulting with the Government on the roll out of response mechanisms, including a large-scale cash transfer to half a million IDPoor households.

WFP and the National Committee for Disaster Management finalized the design of the safe evacuation centers and prepared for their construction as part of a larger community disaster preparedness project. The two institutions are now planning further collaboration on disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness and response, particularly in the flood-prone months of July to October.

In partnership with the Council for Agricultural and Rural Development, the National Committee for Sub-National Democratic Development and Action Against Hunger, WFP has finalized a guidance booklet on how to integrate food safety and nutrition when developing commune investment and development plans and budgets. The virtual book launch is expected next month. WFP is also identifying alternative ways to introduce the guidance to subnational administrators to support a nationwide roll out.

WFP, in support of the Ministry of Interior and International Organization of Migration, has worked to map the official data of the more than 90,000 returning migrants to better understand their movements and where to target support.

Additionally, WFP collaborated with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to facilitate the UN’s interactions with the Ministry of Interior on potential food security and livelihood support.

WFP and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) jointly support the supply chain priorities in the Government’s national action plan for COVID-19 response. This builds on the existing bilateral service provision relationship between WFP and UNOPS in Cambodia. Discussions are underway with WHO, UNICEF, World Bank, UNDP and other partners on urgent and coordinated procurement and logistics actions.