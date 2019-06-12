WFP Cambodia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

0 mt of food distributed

USD 1.07 million net funding requirement from May to October 2019

279,100 people assisted In April 2019

Operational Updates

WFP has worked with relevant government partners including the Ministries of Education and Health in charge of food safety to produce seven short video clips on food safety. The video clips and other communication materials including posters and booklets will be shared with WFP-supported schools aiming to strengthen knowledge on safe preparations of school meals.

Cambodia was selected to host the Global Child Nutrition Forum in Siem Reap in December 2019.

WFP is supporting the Government, particularly the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, to organize the event. The Global Child Nutrition Forum is a learning exchange and technical assistance conference held annually to support countries in the development and implementation of sustainable school feeding programs.

WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports provided capacity strengthening for education officers in Battambang province on the digital Cash Scholarship system for the effective implementation of the Cash Scholarship programme for primary school students. WFP is supporting the Ministry to strengthen the capacities of sub-national officials to master this digital system. To date, the Ministry has rolled out the system in its national office, subnational offices, and primary schools in Battambang, Kampong Thom, and Siem Reap.

Over 17,550 scholarship students (9,564 girls) from 885 primary schools in these provinces were registered.