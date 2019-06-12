12 Jun 2019

WFP Cambodia Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (470.6 KB)

In Numbers

0 mt of food distributed

USD 1.07 million net funding requirement from May to October 2019

279,100 people assisted In April 2019

Operational Updates

WFP has worked with relevant government partners including the Ministries of Education and Health in charge of food safety to produce seven short video clips on food safety. The video clips and other communication materials including posters and booklets will be shared with WFP-supported schools aiming to strengthen knowledge on safe preparations of school meals.

Cambodia was selected to host the Global Child Nutrition Forum in Siem Reap in December 2019.
WFP is supporting the Government, particularly the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, to organize the event. The Global Child Nutrition Forum is a learning exchange and technical assistance conference held annually to support countries in the development and implementation of sustainable school feeding programs.

WFP and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports provided capacity strengthening for education officers in Battambang province on the digital Cash Scholarship system for the effective implementation of the Cash Scholarship programme for primary school students. WFP is supporting the Ministry to strengthen the capacities of sub-national officials to master this digital system. To date, the Ministry has rolled out the system in its national office, subnational offices, and primary schools in Battambang, Kampong Thom, and Siem Reap.

Over 17,550 scholarship students (9,564 girls) from 885 primary schools in these provinces were registered.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.