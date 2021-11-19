Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 9-15 November 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 7 days over the Mekong region from 16 to 22 November 2021 because there is still a low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Kratie in Cambodia to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the 3S area in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 1.40 millimetres (mm) to 197.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level data, the outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed water level changes over the monitoring period from 9 to 15 November 2021. Water levels at this station increased about 0.55 metres (m) from 535.26 m on 2 Nov to 535.81 on 8 Nov 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.56 m higher than its two-year-average (2020-2021) value. The outflow rose from 825.00 m3/s on 9 Nov to 1197.00 m³/s on 15 Nov 2021.

Amid the increased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.10 m from 9 to 15 Nov 2021. However, from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR, water levels will increase about 0.50 m from 16 to 22 Nov 2021 due to some rainfall in the area and influence of dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, on the other hand, were decreasing. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kompong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were drastically decreasing, due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake in 2021 was lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period from 9 to 15 November 2021, and still considered critical.