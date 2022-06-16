Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 8 - 14 June 2022

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 15 to 22 June 2022 because there will be a low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the middle and lower parts in Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 1.60 millimetres (mm) to 86.10 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong, it showed a significant decrease of about 1.35 m from 537.81 m to 536.69 m from 08 to 14 June 2022, staying about 0.08 m higher than its Long-Term-Average (2015-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station decreased from 2810.00 m3 /s to 1830.00 m3 /s from 08 to 14 June 2022.

Water levels of monitoring station at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.08 m from 08 to 14 June 2022, but still stayed about 0.46 m higher than its LTA level, which is considered normal.

Water level (WL) from Chiang Khan in Thailand from 08 to 14 June 2022 increased by about 0.46 m (about 2.08 m higher than its LTA value), while water level at Vientiane increased about 0.14 m and still stayed about 2.21 m higher than its LTA level, which considered normal. Water levels at Nong Khai decreased 0.04 m and at Paksane decreased about 0.44 m, staying about 1.12 m and 0.24 m higher than their LTA value, respectively.

Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR decreased between 0.15 m and 0.50 m. The current WLs at these stations were staying higher than their LTA value, considered normal. From the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie it decreased about 0.26 m and 0.57 m, staying 0.72 m and 1.61 m higher than their LTA level, respectively.

Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia decreased about 0.05 m and 0.50 m, staying between 0.20m and 0.85 m higher than their LTA level.

The current water levels from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Kompong Cham in Cambodia are higher than their LTA value. WL at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc are above their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.