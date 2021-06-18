Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 8–14 June 2021
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall took place from Nong Khai in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, at Chaktomuk in Cambodia, and at Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam of the LMB, ranging from 5.50 mm to 278.80 mm.
No significant rainfall is projected for the Mekong region from 15 to 24 June 2021.
Water level and its forecast
The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station slightly fluctuated over the monitoring period from 8 to 14 June 2021. It rose from 536.74 metres (m) on June 10 to 537.30 m on June 12 before dropping to 536.99 on June 14.
At Chiang Saen in Thailand, the closest station to the Jinghong hydrological station, the water level significantly increased by about 1.74 m during the same period.
The water levels across most monitoring stations were higher than their long-term average.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period is slightly higher than that in 2020 of the same period, but is still lower than its long-term average.
Over the next few days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to rapidly increase, putting the levels above their long term values.
Drought condition and its forecast
From 5 to 11 June 2021, all parts of the LMB were at normal condition; no threat was found during the monitoring week.
The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in June the entire LMB is likely to receive from average to above-average rainfall; the central part of the LMB and the eastern part of Cambodia are forecasted to be the wettest areas. Moving into July, it is forecasted that Cambodia, the Central Highland of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest area in the region. In August, the entire LMB region is forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Lastly, the lower part of the LMB covering eastern Cambodia and Viet Nam is likely to receive below average rainfall in September.