Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 3-9 August 2021
Attachments
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall took place from Chiang Sean in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 0.50 millimetres (mm) to 59.10 mm.
There will be some rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 10 to 14 August 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed a remarkable decrease over the monitoring period from 3 to 9 August 2021. It was down about 0.27 m from 535.52 metres (m) on August 3 to 535.30 m on August 9 and stayed 0.17 m below its historical minimum level. The outflows decreased from 997 cubic metres per second (m³/s) on August 3 to 851 m³/s on August 9.
Along the significantly low outflow from Jinghong upstream, the average rainfall during August 3-9 in the LMB could not maintain water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Thakhek in Lao PDR; the water levels at those stations kept declining to the level below their long-term average (LTA). And from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and Kampong Cham in Cambodia, water levels repeatedly dropped even below their minimum level.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period wasslightly higher than that in 2019 and 2020 of the same periods but was still lower than its long-term average.
Over the next few days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to continue to go down and staying below their long-term value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
During the week from July 31 to August 6, the LMB was experiencing moderate and severe meteorological droughts mainly in the central part of the LMB. With such precipitation shortfall, the overall drought conditions show that central region of the LMB was in moderate dry. It covered mainly Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Xayaburi, Vientiane, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Burirum, Surin, Si Saket, Oddar Meanchey Preah Vihear, Dak Lak, and Lam Dong.
For the upcoming thee-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive much below average rainfall in August mainly in the central and southern parts of the region; September is forecasted to be extremely wet in the north, moderately wet and normal in the middle, and normal and moderately dry in southern areas of the region. Like 2020, the forecast shows that October is likely the wettest month of the year.