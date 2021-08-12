Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 3-9 August 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be some rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 10 to 14 August 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall took place from Chiang Sean in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 0.50 millimetres (mm) to 59.10 mm.

Water level and its forecast

The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed a remarkable decrease over the monitoring period from 3 to 9 August 2021. It was down about 0.27 m from 535.52 metres (m) on August 3 to 535.30 m on August 9 and stayed 0.17 m below its historical minimum level. The outflows decreased from 997 cubic metres per second (m³/s) on August 3 to 851 m³/s on August 9.

Along the significantly low outflow from Jinghong upstream, the average rainfall during August 3-9 in the LMB could not maintain water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Thakhek in Lao PDR; the water levels at those stations kept declining to the level below their long-term average (LTA). And from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and Kampong Cham in Cambodia, water levels repeatedly dropped even below their minimum level.

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period wasslightly higher than that in 2019 and 2020 of the same periods but was still lower than its long-term average.