Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 29 June-05 July 2021
Key Messages
Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall took place from Chiang Sean in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 2.30 millimetres (mm) to 98.70 mm.
No significant rainfall is projected for the next 5 days in the Mekong region from 6 to 12 July 2021.
Water level and its forecast
The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station decreased over the monitoring period from 22 to 28 June 2021. It dropped about 0.57 m from 537.73 metres (m) on June 22 to 537.16 m on June 28.
The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed rapid decrease over the monitoring period from 39 June to 5 July 2021. It dropped about 1.32 m from 537.18 metres (m) on June 29 to 535.86 m on July 5.
At Chiang Saen in Thailand, the closest station to the Jinghong hydrological station, the water level decreased by about 0.85 m during the same period.
The water levels across most monitoring stations were lower than their long-term average.
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period is slightly higher than that in 2020 of the same periods but is still lower than its long-term average.
Over the next few days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to decline, keeping the levels lower than their long-term value.
Drought condition and its forecast
From 26 June to 2 July 2021, the LMB region was experiencing some moderate and severe droughts mainly in the southern part of the region, where rainfall and soil moisture were below their threshold value.
The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in July the LMB is likely to receive from below-average to average rainfall for the entire region; Cambodia, the Central Highlands of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest areas. In August and September, eastern Cambodia and the Central Highland of Viet Nam are forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Fortunately, the models show that the LMB might receive much above average of rain during October.