Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 29 June-05 July 2021

From 26 June to 2 July 2021, the LMB region was experiencing some moderate and severe droughts mainly in the southern part of the region, where rainfall and soil moisture were below their threshold value.

The ensemble prediction model forecasts that in July the LMB is likely to receive from below-average to average rainfall for the entire region; Cambodia, the Central Highlands of Viet Nam, and southern Lao PDR will be the driest areas. In August and September, eastern Cambodia and the Central Highland of Viet Nam are forecasted to experience some meteorological drought, a situation when there is a prolonged period with less than average rainfall. Fortunately, the models show that the LMB might receive much above average of rain during October.