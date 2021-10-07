Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 28 September-04 October 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 5 to 11 October 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 4.40 millimetres (mm) to 112.70 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level data, the outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed water level changes over the monitoring period from 20 September to 4 October 2021. It moved from 535.22 m on 20 Sept to 535.25 on 4 Oct 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am). The outflow was up from 801 m3/s on Sept 20 to 819 m³/s on Oct 4, 2021.

From September 20 to October 4, water level at this station dropped about 0.02 m and was about 0.01 m higher than its historical minimum value.

Along with the significant low outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.55 m from 23 September to 4 October 2021. However, from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR, water levels decreased about 1.55 m during 28 September-4 October 2021 due to less rainfall in the area and dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Savannakhet in Lao PDR were also decreasing. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia were significantly decreasing, due to low rainfall and following the same trend of the upstream flow (at Pakse and 3S area in Vietnam).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake is lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period.