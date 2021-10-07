Cambodia + 3 more
Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 28 September-04 October 2021
Key Messages
Rainfall and its forecast
Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 4.40 millimetres (mm) to 112.70 mm.
There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 5 to 11 October 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.
Water level and its forecast
According to MRC’s observed water level data, the outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed water level changes over the monitoring period from 20 September to 4 October 2021. It moved from 535.22 m on 20 Sept to 535.25 on 4 Oct 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am). The outflow was up from 801 m3/s on Sept 20 to 819 m³/s on Oct 4, 2021.
From September 20 to October 4, water level at this station dropped about 0.02 m and was about 0.01 m higher than its historical minimum value.
Along with the significant low outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.55 m from 23 September to 4 October 2021. However, from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR, water levels decreased about 1.55 m during 28 September-4 October 2021 due to less rainfall in the area and dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Savannakhet in Lao PDR were also decreasing. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia were significantly decreasing, due to low rainfall and following the same trend of the upstream flow (at Pakse and 3S area in Vietnam).
The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake is lower than its LTA but higher than the levels in 2019 and 2020 during the same period.
Over the next few days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to slightly increase but remain lower than their long-term average value in most stations.
Drought condition and its forecast
Soil moisture conditions were anomaly dry in some areas of the upper part of the LMB.
However, the combined drought indicator shows that the LMB did not face any significant drought during the monitoring week from September 25 to October 1. The entire LMB region received from average to above average rainfall.
For the upcoming thee-month forecast, the LMB is likely to receive above average rainfall in October mainly in the central and southern parts of the region. Like 2020, the forecast shows that October is likely the wettest month of the year. November is forecasted to receive from average to above average rainfall throughout the LMB; the wetter part is likely to take place in the south. Lastly, in December the forecast shows some rain which likely take place in the south of the region.