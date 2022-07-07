Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 28 June - 04 July 2022

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Tan Chau and Chau Doc in Viet Nam, including the middle and lower parts in Lao PDR and Cambodia, varying from 1.30 millimetres (mm) to 105.60 mm.

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 05 to 11 July 2022 because there will be a low pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Water level and its forecast -. According to MRC’s observed water level at Jinghong, it showed a decreased water level from 535.60 m and 535.33 m between 28 June and 04 July 2022. The current level is staying about 0.58 m lower than its LTA (2015-2021) value. The outflow at Jinghong station decreased from 1,150.00 m3 /s to 881.00 m3 /s from 28 June to 04 July 2022.

Along with the decreasing outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand decreased about 0.13 m from 28 June to 04 July 2022, staying about 0.88 m lower than its LTA level, which is considered critical situation.

-.However, water level at Chiang Khan in Thailand from 28 June to 04 July 2022 increased about 0.05 m and stayed about 0.21 m lower than its LTA value, while water level at Vientiane decreased about 0.32 m but still stayed about 0.45 m lower than its LTA level, which considered critical. Water levels at Nong Khai increased 0.02 m and at Paksane increased about 0.21 m, staying about 1.17 m and 1.22 m lower than their LTA value, respectively, considered critical.

-. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand and Pakse in Lao PDR increased between 0.10 m and 0.25 m. The current WLs at these stations are staying about 0.50 m and 1.60 m lower than their LTA level, considering critical. From the stretches of the river at Stung Treng increased 0.22 m and stayed about 0.86 m lower than its LTA, while at Kratie, water level decreased 0.19 m, staying 1.94 m lower than its LTA level, which considered critical.

Water levels from Kompong Cham down to Chaktomuk, Koh Khel and Phnom Penh Port to Prek Kdam in Cambodia decreased between 0.05 m and 0.20 m, staying between 0.50 m and 1.60 m lower than their LTA level, considering critical.

The current water levels for most of the stations are having water level lower than their LTA values. WLs at the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc were below their LTA value due to tidal effect during this monitoring period.

Over the next five days, the water levels across most monitoring stations are expected to go up but still staying lower than their long-term average value in most stations.

Drought condition and its forecast