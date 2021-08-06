Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 27 July-2 August 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be significant rainfall for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 04 to 08 August 2021 due to low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall took place from Chiang Sean in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 3.90 millimetres (mm) to 126.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

The outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed slightly decrease during the monitoring period from 27 July to 2 August 2021, down about 0.56 m from 536.10 metres (m) on July 27 to 535.54 m on August 2. The outflows decreased from 1,404 cubic metres per second (m³/s) on July 27 to 1,010 m³/s on August 2.

Due to less inflow and rainfall from July 27 to August 2 in the LMB could not bring the water levels across most monitoring stations from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Thakhek in Lao PDR and from the stretches of the river between Stung Treng, Kratie and Kompong Cham in Cambodia up and, thus, making the water levels of those stations stay lower than their LTA.

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake during this reporting period was slightly higher than that in 2019 and 2020 of the same period but was still lower than its long-term average.