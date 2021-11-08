Weekly Wet Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - 26-31 October 2021

Key Messages

Key messages for this weekly report are presented below.

Rainfall and its forecast

There will be average rainfalls for the next 5 days over the Mekong region from 1 to 8 November 2021 because there is still a low-pressure dominating the Mekong region.

Rainfall focused in the areas from Chiang Saen in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, including the lower part in Cambodia and Viet Nam, varying from 1.60 millimetres (mm) to 67.00 mm.

Water level and its forecast

According to MRC’s observed water level data, the outflows at Jinghong hydrological station showed water level changes over the monitoring period from 26 October to 31 October 2021. Water levels at this station significantly decreased about 0.84 m from 536.04 m on 19 Oct to 535.20 on 31 Oct 2021 (recorded on 7:00 am) and stayed about 0.83 m lower than its long-term-average (LTA) value. The outflow dropped from 1362.91.00 m3 /s on 19 Oct to 789.82 m³/s on 31 Oct 2021.

Amid the significantly decreased outflow from Jinghong upstream, water levels of monitoring stations at Chiang Saen in Thailand also decreased about 0.33 m from 25 to 31 October 2021. Moreover, from Chiang Khan in Thailand to Vientiane in Lao PDR, water levels increased about 0.15 m during October 26-31 due to some rainfall in the area and influence of dam operation. Water levels from Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, on the other hand, were decreasing. Water levels from the stretches of the river from Stung Treng to Kratie and at Kampong Cham in Cambodia, moreover, were drastically decreasing, due to less contributed rainfall from the upstream part (at Pakse and 3S area in Viet Nam).

The water volume of the Tonle Sap Lake in 2021 was lower than its LTA and the levels in 2019 but was higher than 2020 during the same period from 26 to 31 October 2021, and still considered critical.